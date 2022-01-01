Neil Critchley: Championship's integrity is in doubt amid mass postponements

The Seasiders are one of the few clubs who have been able to fulfil their fixtures over the festive season.

Despite Pool’s squad being pushed to the limit by positive Covid-19 cases, injuries and suspension, Critchley has vowed to continue if it’s safe to do so.

Elsewhere, however, some clubs have gone as long as three weeks without playing a game.

Blackpool’s situation is so severe that they had to recall 20-year-old Cameron Antwi from his loan spell at AFC Telford United, as well as hand shirt numbers to Under-19 players Jack Moore and Luke Mariette to boost their numbers.

Players including Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougall, meanwhile, took to the field against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night carrying knocks.

While Blackpool deserve huge credit for their stance, there’s every chance they could be hurting themselves in the process as they look to avoid a third straight defeat this afternoon against Hull City.

“The integrity of the competition is seriously in doubt,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“Some teams haven’t played now for a number of weeks, which could be quite convenient in my opinion.

“We try and be honest and try and do the right thing by keep playing.

“I thought that’s what everyone was supposed to do but it doesn’t seem like that.

“I think there were only two games in League Two on Wednesday night.

“I thought the rule was 13 outfield players with one goalkeeper?

“Well I’m not sure I believe all these games being called off are down to just Covid issues.

“I think the EFL need to do something, but you don’t get much clarity or strong leadership from them unfortunately.”

Prior to the midweek setback against Middlesbrough, Critchley warned how his side was at the limit in terms of the number of players required to fulfil a game.

With players continuing to be tested daily, there’s every chance another outbreak could see Blackpool fall below that magical number of 13.

Such uncertainty is causing a major headache for Critchley, who concedes he’s had no choice but to involve some of the club’s youth-team players.

“We have to (boost the numbers),” he said.

“If we had any more issues going into the game on Wednesday, we would have been short again.

“We have to think about all options and who is available to us.

“We play Hull next but we have to test every day, so who knows what will happen?”