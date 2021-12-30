Blackpool planning for Hull City game as normal following fresh talks with the EFL

Speaking after last night's defeat to Middlesbrough, Neil Critchley admitted he was still in the dark about the chances of their New Year's Day game being played.

But in a fresh update released by the club today, Pool's head coach said he expects the fixture to go ahead.

“We’ve been in contact with Hull and the EFL to seek clarity and we’re planning for the game going ahead,” Critchley told the club's official website.

"We will just, pretty much, concentrate on ourselves and how we want to play. We’re at home and we want to attack the game.

“We gave it everything on Wednesday night and on Saturday we’ll be ready and will have to do the same again.”

The Tigers have had to postpone their last two games due to a Covid-19 outbreak among Grant McCann's squad, but it's understood certain players could become available again having finished their period of self-isolation.

EFL rules dictate clubs should go ahead and play a game as long as they have 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Speaking after last night's 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough, Critchley said: “I’ll be honest, I don’t actually know too much (about the Hull game).

“I know they’ve had some Covid issues and some injury problems, but I believe some of those players could be back in time for New Year’s Day.

“We’re just waiting for some clarification from the EFL and waiting to hear from Hull. So we’re just being patient and waiting. As soon as we get it we will let everyone know.”