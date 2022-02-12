Neil Critchley challenges Blackpool supporters to pump up the volume against AFC Bournemouth

The Seasiders will have their work cut out if they’re to make it four home wins in a row as they face a team sitting second in the Championship.

The Cherries are desperate to return to the Premier League, having splashed the cash in January by making six new additions.

“We’ve made Bloomfield Road a really difficult place to come for the top teams, so let’s hope we can do that again,” Critchley said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerry Yates celebrates scoring Blackpool's equaliser when they drew at AFC Bournemouth in August

“We have to be ready and we have to be there physically and mentally to match this team, because they’re a very good team.

“We’re in good form, so let’s make it a cup final atmosphere. Let’s get everyone in the ground and let’s go for it and give it everything we’ve got.”

Pool’s head coach added: “We’ve just got to approach this game full of optimism, but be realistic as well.

“We know it’s a tough challenge. They’re a top, top team in this division.

“They recruited very heavily in January and they will have an expectation to get back to the Premier League.

“We’ve won our last three games at home, we had a good point the other night at Coventry and we took a point off Bournemouth earlier in the season.

“We can be optimistic, but we also know it’s a very tough task. If you look at their squad of players, the subs they had the other night, even the players who aren’t in the squad, it’s incredible for this level.”

Bournemouth responded from their FA Cup defeat to Boreham Wood with a 3-1 win against Birmingham City in midweek.

Among their substitutes on Wednesday night were Gary Cahill, Ben Pearson, Siriki Dembele and Kieffer Moore.

“All those players would get in 90 per cent of teams in the Championship, if not at all of them,” Critchley said.

“That’s not to name some of the players who aren’t involved in their squad as well.

“They’re an excellent team, they’re well coached.

“It’s maybe not gone the way they would have liked in the past few weeks, but they had a good result in midweek and that will give them a lift.

“We’re under no illusions how difficult it would be, but we’ve already proven this season we’re capable of matching the best teams and giving them a game.

“We’ll have to be at our best, but what a great game, what a great challenge for us.

“Let’s look forward to it, let’s get behind the team with passion and energy and let’s get Bloomfield Road bouncing on Saturday afternoon.”