Neil Critchley backs Jerry Yates to end his 11-game goal drought for Blackpool

Blackpool’s top goalscorer last season has netted seven times this term, but has failed to find the back of the net in his last 11 games.

Despite his dry spell in front of goal, the 25-year-old still brings plenty to the team with his all-round game and has still regularly been picked to start by Critchley, especially in recent weeks.

However, Shayne Lavery came off the bench last week to score Blackpool’s third goal in their 4-1 win against Reading, prompting suggestions he might get the nod over Yates against Stoke City today.

“Any goalscorer, if they go through a period of games without scoring it can affect them,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“If you look at Jerry’s performances, especially recently, he brings so much more to the team, so much more than goals.

“It’s something I’ve spoken to him about in the past in saying if you don’t score, then you’ve got to make sure you’re contributing in other ways and Jerry does do that.

“He’s gone through periods of not scoring in the past and he comes through it and he backs himself and we back him.

“I’m sure he will hit the back of the net soon and if he does, I’m sure he will go on a little run together.”

The Seasiders will be looking to make it back-to-back victories when they head to the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

They take on a Stoke side that have dropped away from the play-off places in recent weeks with no win in five.

Michael O’Neill’s side, who were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek, have also lost their last two league games.

It leaves them one point and one position below the Seasiders in the Championship table.