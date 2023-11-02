News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Neil Critchley adamant Blackpool should've been awarded penalty in Fleetwood Town draw

Neil Critchley believes Blackpool should’ve been awarded a late penalty in their 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders had come from two goals down to take the lead at Highbury, before Jack Marriott scored a late equaliser for the home side.

In stoppage time, calls for a handball in the Fleetwood box were waved away by the referee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve seen it back, and for me it’s a penalty,” Critchley told the club media after the match.

Most Popular
Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“He’s not right in front of Shayne (Lavery) as he hits it- there’s a good five yards between him and the player.

“His arms are up and away from his body.

“The referee had a good view of it, so I’m not sure why it isn’t a penalty.”

Read More
Three talking points from the Seasiders' 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town- including...

Sonny Carey claimed a brace within the first eight minutes of the second half at Highbury to pull Critchley’s side level, before Shayne Lavery edged the Seasiders in front.

Hide Ad

Even after the failed penalty shouts at 3-3, Blackpool had further opportunities to take all three points.

“We got right in there at the end,” Critchley added.

Hide Ad

"Shayne nearly poked one in and the keeper saved it, then Penno (Matthew Pennington) slid in but they cleared it off the line.

“You can’t fault the lads’ effort and honesty- they’re a committed group and give everything, but we need to do a little bit better at one end of the pitch for certain.”

The Seasiders are back in action on Saturday evening when they travel down south to take on Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup (K.O. 5.45pm).

Related topics:Neil CritchleyFleetwood TownBlackpoolBromley