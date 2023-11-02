Neil Critchley believes Blackpool should’ve been awarded a late penalty in their 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town.

The Seasiders had come from two goals down to take the lead at Highbury, before Jack Marriott scored a late equaliser for the home side.

In stoppage time, calls for a handball in the Fleetwood box were waved away by the referee.

“I’ve seen it back, and for me it’s a penalty,” Critchley told the club media after the match.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“He’s not right in front of Shayne (Lavery) as he hits it- there’s a good five yards between him and the player.

“His arms are up and away from his body.

“The referee had a good view of it, so I’m not sure why it isn’t a penalty.”

Sonny Carey claimed a brace within the first eight minutes of the second half at Highbury to pull Critchley’s side level, before Shayne Lavery edged the Seasiders in front.

Even after the failed penalty shouts at 3-3, Blackpool had further opportunities to take all three points.

“We got right in there at the end,” Critchley added.

"Shayne nearly poked one in and the keeper saved it, then Penno (Matthew Pennington) slid in but they cleared it off the line.

“You can’t fault the lads’ effort and honesty- they’re a committed group and give everything, but we need to do a little bit better at one end of the pitch for certain.”