Myles Boney pens fresh two-year deal with Blackpool

Blackpool FC goalkeeper Myles Boney has agreed a new two-year deal with the club.

The Seasiders was out of contract this summer but the club decided to activate a further year.

But the keeper has now signed a fresh contract which also includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Boney made two first-team appearances last season and was named on the bench numerous times throughout the campaign.

Since first making his debut in 2015, he has played six games for the Seasiders and also had loan spells with Nantwich Town and Solihull Moors.

Players under contract: Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Myles Boney, Yusifu Ceesay, Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Mark Howard, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue

Contracts offered to: Nathan Delfouneso and Jimmy Ryan