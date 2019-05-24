Return of Blackpool loan stars is possible says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing Blackpool’s loan players back to Bloomfield Road next season.

READ MORE: Blackpool sign up teen trio

Joe Dodoo, Antony Evans, Ben Heneghan and Nya Kirby have all returned to their parent clubs after spending time with the Seasiders this season.

McPhillips admits it might be difficult to persuade Heneghan and Kirby to extend their stay at Bloomfield Road but suggested it was still possible.

Asked if there is a chance of seeing one or two of the loanees return, the Pool boss said: “You don’t know, do you? But you’d like to think so.

“Ben Heneghan has done brilliantly but he will want to play Championship now, and after the season he’s had you would have to say he can do that. All the lads who have come in on loan have been good and credit to all of them.

“Some of these Premier League academies might be looking abroad before they come to Blackpool again but we’ll see.”

Heneghan was the stand-out loan performer, making 49 appearances during his season-long spell from Sheffield United.

The centre-back has since been transfer-listed by Sheffield United, who have won promotion to the Premier League, and would be a popular signing among Blackpool’s fanbase.

However, agreeing a transfer fee is likely to be a sticking point before new owners come in.

Speaking to The Gazette before being placed on the transfer list at Bramall Lane, Heneghan said his main wish is for a second successive season of regular first-team football.

“I’ve another year left on my contract but everyone knows how football goes. It’s a fickle game, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“I’d love to go back to Sheffield United but those lads have done brilliant this year. They’ve got into the Premier League, which is the ultimate goal.

“Ideally, I would love to play in the Championship. That is my aim, there’s no denying that.

“I’ve just got to see what happens but wherever I go all I want to do is play football week in, week out because that’s what I love.”

McPhillips has already gone on record as saying he’d love to bring Heneghan back to the club next season.

While Heneghan says he wants to play Championship football, he admitted a permanent move to Blackpool is also an attractive proposition.

He added: “I’m never going to rule anything out. I’m humble with the approach.

“I’m just happy to play football and I think I played 49 games this season, which is brilliant for me. If it happens next year, it happens.”