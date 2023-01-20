The 63-year-old became Blackpool’s new boss on Thursday in a deal that will see him tasked with keeping the Seasiders in the Championship, starting with this weekend’s huge six-pointer against Huddersfield Town.

McCarthy, who has previously managed the likes of Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Wolves, hasn’t worked since leaving Cardiff City in October 2021.

Despite being told by those closest to him he was “mad” for going back into management, McCarthy couldn’t disagree more.

“It feels great to be here, it feels great to be back in the game and at a club where I’ve had plenty of games – some good, some bad and some indifferent, but always enjoyable,” he told Tangerine TV.

“I want to get back in the game, I’ve been out of the game for 12 months.

“I guess I have a bit of history inheriting teams when they’ve just had a bit of a struggle and managed to get them out of that. Hopefully that will be the same again. When we stay up we can all be happy and make it look like a good decision.

McCarthy is straight into the dugout for this weekend's crunch fixture against Huddersfield. Picture: Blackpool FC

“Everyone will have an opinion on it, but I have got experience of getting teams out of trouble when they’re at the bottom of the league.

“It’s an enjoyable job, but it’s a tough old gig. I’ve had over 1,000 games in football and I’ve got mates in the game who tell me I’m mad, that I’m off my head going back in but no, I want to go back in because I love it.

“I love being on the training ground, my assistant Terry (Connor) is desperate to get back in and we’ve been out for over 12 months now. That’s a long time, it’s too long, so I’m thrilled to be back in.”

McCarthy’s deal runs until the end of the season, when it’s expected the club will reassess the situation before potentially making a more longer-term appointment.