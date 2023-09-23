News you can trust since 1873
'More of a Blackpool performance:' Neil Critchley delighted with the Seasiders' response in the victory over Reading

Neil Critchley says the victory over Reading was the type of performance he wants his Blackpool side to be associated with.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:23 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 18:40 BST
Jordan Rhodes was on hand with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win, while Kylian Kouassi marked his first league appearance for the Seasiders with a goal.

The Seasiders were much-improved from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

"I’m really pleased with that performance,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"We showed a good response from last week, and showed what we are about.

“Against Wycombe we waited for the game a little bit, but today was more of a Blackpool performance- more of what you associate with a group of players who represent the club in the way that I want them to.

"We took the game to them. I’m delighted with some of the performances and Jordan (Rhodes) obviously getting his hat-trick.

"In my time here, it’s probably less than five times when we’ve not been us. We train and play a certain way to guarantee certain things.

"We’ve reaped the rewards for being back to who we are this week.

"You could see this week the players were hurting- we had an honest discussion on Monday.

"We spoke openly. Sometimes they know, but sometimes they need telling to reinforce who we are.

"We were tough to play against today- they’ve not really tested the goal and we had plenty of opportunities to score ourselves.

"It’s been a good day for everyone- good for the supporters, and we need to back that up at Barnsley.”

Critchley made four changes from the side that was defeated 2-0 at Adams Park last Saturday.

"I pick the team that I think is right against the opposition,” he added.

"The game against Wycombe was completely different to this one.

"We felt with Matty (Virtue) and Kenny (Dougall) running forward from the middle of the pitch, we could get the ball into the wider areas and be on the front foot a bit more.

"We thought we could get some joy, and that’s how it turned out.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

"We live in a world of extremes. When you get it right- you’re a hero, and when you get it wrong- you’re an idiot.”

