Jordan Rhodes claimed a hat-trick as Blackpool produced a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Critchley’s side were much-improved from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, with the striker marking his first league appearance for the club with a goal.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool claimed a 4-1 win over Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodes has made a strong start to life with the Tangerines.

He was brought in to score and that’s exactly what he’s doing- with four goals in his first two home games at Bloomfield Road.

He’s exactly the type of player you want stepping up for a penalty, and made no mistake from the spot to give Blackpool the lead in the 20th minute.

His second and third goals were superbly taken, with both finishes giving the keeper no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s so far, so good for Rhodes, who looks like an impressive piece of business.

League debut for Kouassi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kouassi was handed his league debut and first start for the Seasiders in the victory over Reading.

The striker had scored off the bench in the recent EFL Trophy tie against Barrow, and had clearly impressed Critchley in training as well.

He certainly didn’t waste his opportunity in the starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the build-up to the penalty, he held the ball up well before releasing CJ Hamilton down the right side, with the wing-back eventually tripped in the box.

As for his goal, it was a powerful header past the keeper, as he made it two in two in all competitions.

The perfect response

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool responded in the perfect manner to last week’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Against the Royals, it was a complete contrast to what they produced at Adams Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were bright throughout and continuously looked like they could hurt their opponents.

In the opening 50 minutes, they had scored the same number of goals as in the seven League One games prior.