Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders' 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Critchley’s side were much-improved from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.
Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, with the striker marking his first league appearance for the club with a goal.
Here are some of the talking points from the game:
Rhodes hat-trick
Rhodes has made a strong start to life with the Tangerines.
He was brought in to score and that’s exactly what he’s doing- with four goals in his first two home games at Bloomfield Road.
He’s exactly the type of player you want stepping up for a penalty, and made no mistake from the spot to give Blackpool the lead in the 20th minute.
His second and third goals were superbly taken, with both finishes giving the keeper no chance.
It’s so far, so good for Rhodes, who looks like an impressive piece of business.
League debut for Kouassi
Kouassi was handed his league debut and first start for the Seasiders in the victory over Reading.
The striker had scored off the bench in the recent EFL Trophy tie against Barrow, and had clearly impressed Critchley in training as well.
He certainly didn’t waste his opportunity in the starting line-up.
In the build-up to the penalty, he held the ball up well before releasing CJ Hamilton down the right side, with the wing-back eventually tripped in the box.
As for his goal, it was a powerful header past the keeper, as he made it two in two in all competitions.
The perfect response
Blackpool responded in the perfect manner to last week’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.
Against the Royals, it was a complete contrast to what they produced at Adams Park.
They were bright throughout and continuously looked like they could hurt their opponents.
In the opening 50 minutes, they had scored the same number of goals as in the seven League One games prior.
Of course, everything felt positive after the home win against Wigan Athletic, but this has to be a springboard going forward.