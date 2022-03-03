Starring role for Moor Park in Blackpool FC Community Trust girls' tournament

The tournament, part of BFCCT’s provision that supports PE in primary schools across Blackpool, is a key event to help support and engage football for girls across the town.

It is designed create a positive approach to increase female participation and enjoyment of football in a skilled and competitive environment.

The winning Moor Park girls' team celebrate their success

Around 120 girls from 13 schools took part in an amazing morning of football, which involved more than 30 small-sided matches.

There were some brilliant individual and team performances on the day as Moor Park Academy won the final against Anchorsholme Academy.

BFCCT's primary PE manager Simon Smith said: “It has been a pleasure to hold such a positive event for female football and the day went really well, with lots of girls competing in the right way and thoroughly enjoying the sport.

"With what schoolchildren have had to face over the past few years, it was amazing to see so many outside together participating in sport, and hopefully we helped to have a positive impact on the players.

“Well done not just to Moor Park but to all players, teachers and staff who helped make the tournament such a huge success.”

Moor Park PE lead Claire Singleton added: “The girls have been really excited to come down and experience the competition. It’s been really well organised and given all girls the opportunity to play football as much as possible. It will link in really well with our after-school club.”

Jonathan Ratcliffe, assistant head of Thames Academy, added: “Through Covid the children haven’t had many opportunities to go out and play together, but now they are laughing and joking with each other and have had a great time coming together as a team for this competition.”

BFCCT have also supported the National Literacy Trust’s reading initiative ‘Get Blackpool Reading’ and promoted this week’s ever-popular World Book Day.

In partnership with WH Smith’s and the Premier League, BFCCT were able to set up a free bookstall in the Education and Community Centre at Bloomfield Road, where visitors could pick up children’s books from the wide range available.

Over 400 books were distributed at the event and there was a special visit from Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler.

In celebration of World Book Day, we have also designed our own BFCCT reading posters. These feature Blackpool players Jordan Gabriel, Richard Keogh, Keshi Anderson and James Husband and are designed to remind children of the fantastic benefits of reading.

The posters will be distributed to all primary schools in Blackpool to display in their school library, using local role models to promote the importance and positivity of reading.

Would you like a job in the sport industry? Or perhaps you would like to support your community? BFCCT is holding a Sport and Community Recruitment Fair this Saturday (March 5), providing the perfect opportunity to speak to staff and other local organisations about job opportunities.