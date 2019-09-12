Milton Keynes boss Paul Tisdale looks ahead to Blackpool game

Milton Keynes boss Paul Tisdale has described his side's trip to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool as a "really good League One fixture".

READ MORE: Blackpool's busy fixture schedule a factor in Curtis Tilt's protracted contract talks



The Buckinghamshire outfit sit in 12th place in the division after six games, having been promoted to the third tier last season.

Tisdale's side have won three and lost three of their opening six fixtures.

"They've started really well," Tisdale said, when asked about the Seasiders.

"They've got a manager who knows the division well, it's a club with history and they're at home, so it's a really good League One fixture.

"I'd like us to be better, but bearing in mind the games we've had I think we've done okay.

"If you look at it in its entirety, we've won six games in league and cup. So far, so good.

"We are in touching distance but we can do better. Whether we can do that or not is left to be seen.

"We know how we need to go about things and I know we're capable of it.

"We're not there yet but we're competitive, so I'm happy."