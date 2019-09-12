Blackpool's busy fixture schedule a factor in Curtis Tilt's protracted contract talks

Simon Grayson says Blackpool's busy fixture schedule has played a factor in why Curtis Tilt is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

Negotiations with the in-demand defender have been ongoing since July, when Grayson revealed that only a few "finer details" needed to be resolved.

But, two months on, the player and club are still to come to an agreement, with Tilt's current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

It led to Grayson labelling the situation as "the longest-running saga" earlier in the season.

But when asked for the latest update, the Pool boss hinted the club's busy start to the season may have had a part to play.

“I think talks are ongoing," Grayson said.

“Because we’ve had a lot of games we’ve just let Curtis concentrate on his football.

“I’m sure talks are still happening and whenever we have any positive news we will let everyone know.

“We’re not looking to get rid of Curtis, but these sort of things can take time and it will pan out however it pans out.”

The centre-back has been offered new and improved terms with the Seasiders amid strong speculation linking him with a move away from Bloomfield Road for the second summer running.

The 27-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Ipswich Town this time last year, has since been linked with Portsmouth and Rotherham United this time around.

But Grayson remains confident of keeping Tilt, even if the situation is taking longer than he would have hoped.