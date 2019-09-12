Plans drawn up for temporary changing rooms at Blackpool FC's Squires Gate training ground

Plans have been submitted to Fylde Council for the installation of temporary changing rooms at Blackpool Football Club's Squires Gate training ground.

Owner Simon Sadler has committed to finding Blackpool a permanent new training base elsewhere in the town.

But, while that process is ongoing, the club intends to make best use of its Squires Gate base.

The training ground has long been the talk of players and managers alike at Bloomfield Road, with Ian Holloway once describing the facility as a ‘hellhole’.

Former Blackpool and England international Trevor Sinclair also described it as a ‘disgrace’ with the facilities long being a point of ridicule for the club.

Players are currently having to get changed at the club's Bloomfield Road stadium before making the journey across town to Martin Avenue.

However, since Sadler's arrival, there has been much investment in the training ground's pitches.

And now the club is seeking permission from Fylde Council to erect two single-storey, tangerine portakabins to be used as changing rooms for players and referees.

Temporary planning permission, if agreed, will last for three years.

Sport England have been consulted and have raised no objections with the development.

When asked about the developments earlier today, Blackpool boss Simon Grayson said he was pleased with the progress that is being made.

“I would love one like Tottenham Hotspurs’ and places like that, but I think that might be a bit down the line unless Simon (Sadler) can pay a huge amount of money," he said.

“There has been a lot of work that has been done behind the scenes at this football club.

“The pitches at the training ground are good and there will be stuff that will be going on there regarding building work.

“Longer term there might be new developments somewhere down the line, so all the plans are in process of making this football club better - both here at Bloomfield Road and down the road at Squires Gate.

“It’s still in the early stages but for the short-term the plan is to remain at Squires Gate with some buildings in the pipeline.”