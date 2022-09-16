Millwall v Blackpool: Live updates from The Den

Michael Appleton will be without Callum Wright for tomorrow's trip to The Den

“Gary Rowett is a very experienced manager at this level and he’s got a group of players that could potentially be higher up the league,” Appleton said.

“But we’re still very early doors. I’m looking at the way things are at this moment in time, normally after 10 games you can see where the league is leaning towards and who might do well etc.

“The way it is this season, we’re probably going to have to get to 20 games before we get an understanding of that.

“I do believe there are sides in the bottom half who won’t be there after 20 games, I really do believe that. They’re too good and their squad is too good for that to happen.

“Gary has put a talented group of players together and there’s still plenty of time for them this season to gel and get better.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking to get that start on Saturday against us and we’ve just got to be mindful of the fact they’re at home and The Den is a tough place to go.

“In fact, the first time I got sent off was at The Den so it’s a place I know well. I won’t be expecting my players to follow my suit!