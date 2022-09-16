Millwall v Blackpool: Live updates from The Den
Blackpool are on the road again today as they make the long and arduous trip down to the capital to face Millwall at The Den.
Michael Appleton’s side will be desperate to issue a reaction after their poor 3-0 defeat to Rotherham United in midweek in what is their final outing before the two-week international break.
As usual, you can follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Millwall v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 13:46
Key Events
- Seasiders look to get back to winning ways after midweek disappointment
- Callum Wright out injured, Gary Madine serves final game of his suspension
Betting odds
Millwall to win 9/10
The draw 5/2
Blackpool to win 4/1
Odds according to SBK.
Made it to The Den
How will the Seasiders line up?
Pool’s head coach has suggested he may look to change things up in terms of both personnel and his system – so who will get the nod?
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
Opposition view
“Every game at home is a big game – and we want to win every game,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.
“We’ve got to take our disappointment from Wednesday night onto Saturday and be a little more creative in the top end of the pitch and what you certainly don’t want to be doing is going into the international break where you’ve had an opportunity of three home games on the spin, of which you have won the first game and then lost the next two.
“It’s an important one where we bounce back with a win. I’m sure Blackpool will be determined to come back from their defeat to Rotherham but we have got to do and do the business ourselves, like we have so many times at home. If we do then I’m sure we’ll feel a little bit better about ourselves – but still not completely satisfied.
“It’s an important game and we need to go and perform, simple as that. I’ve told the players we can’t keep conceding silly goals and expect to win games of football.”
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“Gary Rowett is a very experienced manager at this level and he’s got a group of players that could potentially be higher up the league,” Appleton said.
“But we’re still very early doors. I’m looking at the way things are at this moment in time, normally after 10 games you can see where the league is leaning towards and who might do well etc.
“The way it is this season, we’re probably going to have to get to 20 games before we get an understanding of that.
“I do believe there are sides in the bottom half who won’t be there after 20 games, I really do believe that. They’re too good and their squad is too good for that to happen.
“Gary has put a talented group of players together and there’s still plenty of time for them this season to gel and get better.
“I’m sure he’ll be looking to get that start on Saturday against us and we’ve just got to be mindful of the fact they’re at home and The Den is a tough place to go.
“In fact, the first time I got sent off was at The Den so it’s a place I know well. I won’t be expecting my players to follow my suit!
“But it’s a tough place to go and they’ve got a group of players who, if we’re not at it like Wednesday night, will punish us.”
Team news
Callum Wright will miss out through injury today after dislocating a joint in his leg during the midweek defeat to Rotherham.
Wright suffered the setback after slipping late on in the game, having only entered the pitch as a substitute in the 84th minute.
Thankfully the setback isn’t though to be too serious and he could be available for the game against Norwich after the international break.
Elsewhere, Gary Madine serves the third and final game of his three-match suspension, while Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injuries.
Match preview
Michael Appleton will be desperate for his players to issue a response after their horror show at Rotherham in midweek.
It wasn’t necessarily the defeat itself which wranked so much, it was more the nature of it as the Seasiders slumped to a 3-0 reversal without much of a fight.
The Seasiders are on the road again today for the third time on the spin as they make the long trip to The Den. What better time to be playing in London, eh?
Appleton will also be hoping to sign off with a win before the international break, with Blackpool not in action until the start of October.
The men in tangerine take on a Millwall side that have endured a difficult start to the campaign, having lost five of their opening nine games.
Gary Rowett’s side remain strong at home though, with all three of their wins coming at The Den.
Today’s game will be officiated by Darren Bond, who has dished out 27 yellow cards in the eight games he’s refereed this season.
He took charge of one Blackpool game last season, the 1-1 draw away to Cardiff City in February.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
