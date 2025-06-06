Sonny Carey has sent a farewell message to Blackpool following his move to Charlton Athletic.

Departing Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey states he will always be grateful to the club for the opportunity they presented him.

The 24-year-old will officially leave the Seasiders when his contract expires later this month after penning a deal with Charlton Athletic.

After first making the move to Bloomfield Road from Kings Lynn Town in 2021, Carey went on to make 133 appearances for Blackpool, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the second half of last season as he discovered his career-best form under Steve Bruce.

He joins the Addicks on the back of their recent promotion to the Championship, after they beat Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final at Wembley last month.

Following the confirmation of the news, the attacking midfielder has taken to social media to reflect on his time on the Fylde Coast.

“After four incredible years at Blackpool FC and so many amazing memories of the fans, players, management and staff I feel it is time to move on and take the next step in my career,” he wrote.

“I’m truly grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to play professional football and for believing in me from the start.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone connected with Blackpool FC for making it a very memorable four seasons.

“To the amazing fans: thank you for your support, week in and week out. Playing at Bloomfield Road in front of you all has been an honour, and I’ll always cherish those memories.

“I wish the club nothing but success in the future and will always look back on my time here with pride and gratitude.”

What Bruce previously said about Carey

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

The Seasiders had been keen to keep Carey, with a ‘handsome’ offer presented to him last month.

Discussing the deal that was on the table for the midfielder at the time, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “Bosman’s are out there, there’s 250 on my desk already. The rule is there, we’ve got to understand it; it’s not great. We’ve done our best with him, and we all want him to stay - that’s pretty obvious, but the rest is up to him.

“Players make themselves better. All I can do is help them physically and mentally. Sonny has been our standout player over the last three months, and we’ve made him a fantastic offer.”

