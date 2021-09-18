Middlesbrough v Blackpool: Live updates from the Riverside Stadium as Seasiders fight back to claim deserved win
Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon when they take to the road to take on Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:04
- FT: Middlesbrough 1-2 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways after midweek setback
- Demetri Mitchell could return from six-week injury lay-off
FULL TIME
What a win! Seasiders fight back from a goal down (that shouldn’t have been allowed) to win for the second time this season. Richly deserved.
Get in!
90+8 - Still playing
Boro have a man down injured, so we’re still playing here.
Thankfully Pool have a corner in front of the delighted away fans.
90+3 - Final change
Jordan Gabriel replaces Josh Bowler.
90 - Stoppage time
SIX minutes of time added on.
Come on Pool, hold on!
86 - Second change
Jerry Yates replaces Shayne Lavery. Four minutes plus stoppage time to hold on.
84 - Chance!
Space opens up for Shayne Lavery on the break, but the striker opts to delay and the chance goes to waste. He had to shoot when it opened up for him!
Pool almost pegged back immediately as Boro sub Martin Payero hits the crossbar with a curling effort on the edge of the box. But Pool survive.
78 - GOAL BLACKPOOOOOLLLL!!!! (2-1)
Blackpool lead!!
Luke Garbutt’s corner goes in off the head of a Boro defender!
77 - Corner
Luke Garbutt wins Pool a corner in front of the away fans, who respond with a roar.
Can the Seasiders get a late winner?