Middlesbrough v Blackpool: Live updates from the Riverside Stadium

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“There will be a lot of changes to their team from the cup game earlier in the season. In fact, both teams will be vastly different on Saturday.

“In some ways, that result in the cup might not help us because you know what Neil Warnock and his teams are like.

“You don’t stay in management for the period of time Neil has without being very competitive and he’s still got that competitive nature, you can see it.

“I was fortunate enough to spend a bit of time with Neil before the cup game and his enthusiasm and energy was quite uplifting.

“He was really full of energy that night and you can tell he doesn’t like losing games of football, so he’ll be looking to respond.

“Being at home, they’ll also be wanting to back up their result from beating Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.”

“I went to the game, I travelled over to Nottingham to watch it.

“I thought it was a fantastic away performance from Middlesbrough. Neil set his team up to play on the break and they had lots of pace at the top end of the pitch and limited Forest to very few chances as well, so it was a really good away performance.

“They kept a clean sheet and played on Forest’s lack of confidence a little bit, which worked for them. That’s typical of Neil and his experience of playing in different types of games and scenarios.