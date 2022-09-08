Middlesbrough add former Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and QPR man to their ranks ahead of Blackpool trip

Massimo Luongo has arrived on a free transfer after the midfielder impressed sufficiently during a recent trial with the club.

The 29-year-old, an international teammate of Kenny Dougall with Australia, has signed a short-term deal until January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Chris Wilder wanted to bring in reinforcements in the free agent market after failing to bolster his midfield options during the final days of the recent transfer window.

But Boro have utilised the free agent market ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bloomfield Road, with unattached players able to join a club at any point during the calendar.

Luongo, who will provide backup to Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks, recently turned down a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday, ending his three-year spell at Hillsborough.

Subject to international clearance, he will be eligible to make his debut on Saturday at Blackpool.

Luongo could make his Boro debut against Blackpool this weekend

Prior to his trial spell on Teesside, Luongo also spent time with Reading while Birmingham City were also credited with interest.

The Aussie started his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur, but never made a senior appearance for the North London club, spending time on loan with Ipswich Town and Swindon Town instead.

After leaving Spurs in 2013, he went on to represent Swindon on a permanent basis before making almost 150 appearances for QPR.

Upon leaving Loftus Road in 2019, Luongo made the move to Wednesday.