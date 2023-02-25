Mick McCarthy's verdict on Blackpool's defeat to Reading, mistakes, missing chances and penalty decision

Tom Ince came back to haunt his former side with a brace while Andy Carroll also netted from the penalty spot.

Ironically, Blackpool’s performance was actually improved from the midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers, where they failed to even register a shot on target.

But while the Seasiders did create chances against Paul Ince’s men, they were found wanting in front of goal.

“We had two really good periods in two halves,” McCarthy said.

“In the first-half we were the better team and had the chances but then we’ve conceded and they had the momentum.

“We lost Shayne Lavery (to injury) when we had set up 4-42 and I haven’t got another striker…

McCarthy applauds the away end at full-time

“We conceded a poor goal for the first one. We gave the ball away and then it deflects.

“Second-half we started really well again. We had the chances but we manage to concede from us having a shot that goes out for a throw-in and it somehow ends up in our penalty area.

“I was really pleased with the start of both halves but we were pretty depressed with the goals we gave away.”

Despite the manner in which Blackpool’s heads dropped after conceding their second, with Reading adding a third just two minutes later, McCarthy has no questions over his players’ mentality.

“The mentality was alright, it was fine because we started well,” he added.

“It’s making mistakes and getting punished for it. When we got opportunities at the other end we didn’t take them and we did create some good chances.

“We end up scoring a goal at the end but we should have scored a lot sooner than that.”

Blackpool were on top during the second-half while they only trailed by one goal, but they conceded a penalty when Curtis Nelson brought down Yakou Meite.

McCarthy had no qualms with the penalty awarding, with Nelson perhaps a little fortunate to escape without any further punishment.

"It’s a penalty,” he said.