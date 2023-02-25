Mick McCarthy springs a surprise by making SEVEN changes to his Blackpool side for Reading clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy’s men were well below-par at Ewood Park, failing to even register a single shot on target.

As a result, the 64-year-old has made SEVEN changes.

Andy Lyons, Jordan Thorniley, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Josh Bowler, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine all come into the starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madine makes his first appearance since serving a four-match ban.

Jordan Gabriel, Dom Thompson, Kenny Dougall, Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda, Morgan Rogers and Jerry Yates are the seven to drop out.

McCarthy has sprung the changes for this afternoon's encounter

Yates misses out altogether after picking up an injury against Blackburn in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley on the sidelines.

Lewis Fiorini misses out for the second game running despite making his return from injury against Stoke last week.

As for Reading, they make four changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Cardiff City in their last game.

Former Seasider Tom Ince returns to the starting line-up on his return from a recent injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAMS

Reading: Lumley, Mbengue, Sarr, Dann, McIntyre, Hendrick, Casadei, Ince, Hoilett, Meite, Carroll

Subs: Bouzanis, Abbey, Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Loum, Azeez, Long

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Garbutt, Connolly, Carey, Bowler, Lavery, Madine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Dougall, Patino, Hamilton, Rogers, Poveda