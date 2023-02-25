Mick McCarthy springs a surprise by making SEVEN changes to his Blackpool side for Reading clash
Mick McCarthy has made wholesale changes to his Blackpool side for today’s must-win game against Reading.
The Seasiders come into this afternoon’s encounter four points adrift of safety following their midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
McCarthy’s men were well below-par at Ewood Park, failing to even register a single shot on target.
As a result, the 64-year-old has made SEVEN changes.
Andy Lyons, Jordan Thorniley, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Josh Bowler, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine all come into the starting line-up.
Madine makes his first appearance since serving a four-match ban.
Jordan Gabriel, Dom Thompson, Kenny Dougall, Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda, Morgan Rogers and Jerry Yates are the seven to drop out.
Yates misses out altogether after picking up an injury against Blackburn in midweek.
He joins Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley on the sidelines.
Lewis Fiorini misses out for the second game running despite making his return from injury against Stoke last week.
As for Reading, they make four changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Cardiff City in their last game.
Former Seasider Tom Ince returns to the starting line-up on his return from a recent injury.
TEAMS
Reading: Lumley, Mbengue, Sarr, Dann, McIntyre, Hendrick, Casadei, Ince, Hoilett, Meite, Carroll
Subs: Bouzanis, Abbey, Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Loum, Azeez, Long
Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Garbutt, Connolly, Carey, Bowler, Lavery, Madine
Subs: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Dougall, Patino, Hamilton, Rogers, Poveda
Referee: John Brooks