News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mick McCarthy shakes things up for his first game in charge of Blackpool for FA Cup tie against Southampton

Mick McCarthy has decided to shake things up in his first game in charge by making five changes to his Blackpool side for today’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Read More
Mick McCarthy discusses league vs FA Cup dilemma as Blackpool look to surprise S...

Andy Lyons, Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates all come back into the starting line-up, while debuts are handed to new recruits Charlie Goode and Tom Trybull.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Poveda returns to the fold after missing the Watford game with a tight groin.

Most Popular

Marvin Ekpiteta misses out with a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him sidelined until the end of February.

Jordan Thorniley, Sonny Carey, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine also drop out.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.

Blackpool’s formation hasn’t been confirmed, but it looks to be a 3-5-2 or similar, matching up Southampton’s system.

Mick McCarthy has made five changes to Blackpool's line-up in his first game in charge

As for Nathan Jones’ side, they’ve made eight changes from their midweek Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their priority is to maintain their Premier League status while the second leg of their Carabao Cup clash takes place next week.

TEAMS

Southampton: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Orsic, Mara, Edozie

Subs: Bazanu, Walkers-Peters, Salisu, Diallo, Alcaraz, Walcott, Adams, Ballard, Armstrong

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Goode, Husband, Hamilton, Trybull, Patino, Bowler, Poveda, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Carey, Rogers, Apter, Lavery, Madine

Referee: Craig Pawson

Mick McCarthyBlackpoolSouthamptonIan Poveda