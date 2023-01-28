Andy Lyons, Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates all come back into the starting line-up, while debuts are handed to new recruits Charlie Goode and Tom Trybull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poveda returns to the fold after missing the Watford game with a tight groin.

Marvin Ekpiteta misses out with a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him sidelined until the end of February.

Jordan Thorniley, Sonny Carey, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine also drop out.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.

Blackpool’s formation hasn’t been confirmed, but it looks to be a 3-5-2 or similar, matching up Southampton’s system.

Mick McCarthy has made five changes to Blackpool's line-up in his first game in charge

As for Nathan Jones’ side, they’ve made eight changes from their midweek Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their priority is to maintain their Premier League status while the second leg of their Carabao Cup clash takes place next week.

TEAMS

Southampton: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Orsic, Mara, Edozie

Subs: Bazanu, Walkers-Peters, Salisu, Diallo, Alcaraz, Walcott, Adams, Ballard, Armstrong

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Goode, Husband, Hamilton, Trybull, Patino, Bowler, Poveda, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Carey, Rogers, Apter, Lavery, Madine