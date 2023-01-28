Mick McCarthy shakes things up for his first game in charge of Blackpool for FA Cup tie against Southampton
Mick McCarthy has decided to shake things up in his first game in charge by making five changes to his Blackpool side for today’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.
Andy Lyons, Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates all come back into the starting line-up, while debuts are handed to new recruits Charlie Goode and Tom Trybull.
Poveda returns to the fold after missing the Watford game with a tight groin.
Marvin Ekpiteta misses out with a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him sidelined until the end of February.
Jordan Thorniley, Sonny Carey, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine also drop out.
Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.
Blackpool’s formation hasn’t been confirmed, but it looks to be a 3-5-2 or similar, matching up Southampton’s system.
As for Nathan Jones’ side, they’ve made eight changes from their midweek Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.
Their priority is to maintain their Premier League status while the second leg of their Carabao Cup clash takes place next week.
TEAMS
Southampton: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Orsic, Mara, Edozie
Subs: Bazanu, Walkers-Peters, Salisu, Diallo, Alcaraz, Walcott, Adams, Ballard, Armstrong
Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Goode, Husband, Hamilton, Trybull, Patino, Bowler, Poveda, Yates
Subs: Grimshaw, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Carey, Rogers, Apter, Lavery, Madine
Referee: Craig Pawson