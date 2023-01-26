News you can trust since 1873
Mick McCarthy provides injury update after Blackpool's FA Cup defeat to Southampton

It’s a break from league matters today as Blackpool make the long trip down to the South Coast to face Southampton in the FA Cup.

By Matt Scrafton
5 hours ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 5:51pm

It also coincides with Mick McCarthy’s first game as Blackpool boss.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders make the trip to St Mary's this afternoon

Southampton v Blackpool - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders in FA Cup fourth round action
  • Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first game as Pool boss
Injury update

FULL TIME

FT: Southampton 2-1 Blackpool

Seasiders exit the FA Cup at the fourth round stage but plenty to be encouraged about in Mick McCarthy’s first game in charge.

90+4 - Maxwell is up!

Blackpool corner.

90+3 - Goode up front!

Charlie Goode is now playing up front. Got to love Mick-ball.

90 - Stoppage time

Six minutes for Pool to find an equaliser.

86 - Pressure building

CJ Hamilton wins the sprint race against Theo Walcott, which is some going, but his pullback is cleared.

84 - Going for it

Blackpool piling on the pressure now.

80 - Another double change

ON: Morgan Rogers and Shayne Lavery

OFF: Tom Trybull and Ian Poveda

78 - Close

Close for Southampton as Theo Walcott's shot deflects off the leg of a Blackpool defender and nestles on top of the net.

73 - Double change

ON: Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey

OFF: Charlie Patino and Josh Bowler

