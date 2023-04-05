Mick McCarthy ponders Blackpool's lack of quality ahead of Cardiff City relegation six-pointer

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves their survival chances hanging by a thread heading into Good Friday’s huge six-pointer against relegation rivals Cardiff City.

With just seven games remaining, the Seasiders sit four points adrift of McCarthy’s former side – meaning it’s now or never in their bid to stave off relegation.

When asked if there’s a belief within his squad they can stay up, McCarthy said: “I believe the lads have got the fight and determination to do it, but whether we end up with the quality to do it…

“We had chances against Preston, but we’ve conceded goals again – three in this one – and we’re not taking our chances when they come. When they do we’ve got to be far more clinical.

“But in terms of fight and determination, yes (we’ve got that).”

McCarthy has questioned if his Blackpool side possesses the quality to remain in the Championship

Such was the disappointing nature of Blackpool’s first-half display on Saturday, McCarthy wasted no time in making changes.

Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda and Josh Bowler were all brought on at the break and made a positive impact, but by then it was too little, too late.

As for the trio that were taken off, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Keshi Anderson, McCarthy insists it was nothing personal.

“The lads who came off are all bitterly disappointed. They all think the blame is on them but that’s not the case,” he said.

“I had to do something and shake it up and that’s what I did.”

Arguably the worst aspect of Saturday’s derby defeat was the mocking and taunting Blackpool’s 2,200 fans faced from their Preston counterparts.

The away fans still left in the ground made their voices heard at full-time, many venting their anger as the players came over to applaud.

When asked if he can appreciate the fans’ disappointment, McCarthy said: “Of course I can. I know it means more to them, because they live in the town, they support the club, they’re going to be here when we’re all gone.

