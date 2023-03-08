Mick McCarthy outlines key ingredient that will help keep Blackpool in the Championship

That’s the definitive verdict of head coach Mick McCarthy, whose Blackpool side are six points adrift of safety with just 11 games of the campaign remaining.

It was the second home game on the spin Blackpool had kept a shutout, which is something McCarthy knows his side will have to replicate if they’re to have any chance of maintaining their Championship status.

“I think 0-0s or not conceding goals is the only base you can work from unless you are a Man City where you can concede two and score three. We’re not like that,” he said.

“We’ve found goals hard to come by so if that’s the case we’ve got to make sure we don’t concede.”

McCarthy is right to point out Blackpool’s lack of goals given they’ve only found the back of the net 33 times this season from their 35 games.

McCarthy wants to see more of the same after his Blackpool side held Burnley to a goalless draw

Only Cardiff City (27), Huddersfield Town and Preston North End (both 30) and Wigan Athletic (31) have scored fewer.

At the other end of the pitch, it’s been a challenge keeping goals out as well with 51 conceded, the same as bottom side Huddersfield.

Reading and Wigan hold the leakiest defences in the Championship with 53 goals conceded, while both QPR and Swansea City have let in 52.

QPR, who are now led by ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth following Neil Critchley’s recent departure, have dropped like a stone in recent weeks following a 12-game winless league run.

They now sit 20th, seven points ahead of the bottom three, having been involved in the play-off chase as recently as December.

A win for Blackpool away to Bristol City this weekend would set up a tasty encounter against the Hoops at Bloomfield Road next Tuesday.