Mick McCarthy opens up on apologies he dished out to Blackpool duo against Huddersfield Town

The veteran boss had to reassure Andy Lyons after leaving the full-back out of Blackpool’s starting line-up in favour of the more experienced Callum Connolly.

The 22-year-old issued the perfect response, scoring Blackpool’s first equaliser having replaced the injured Charlie Goode off the bench during the first-half.

It wasn’t the only impact the Irishman had though, as the defender linked up superbly with Josh Bowler as the Seasiders fought back with 10 men to salvage a last-gasp point.

“He was excellent,” McCarthy concurred.

“He’s another one I had to apologise to because he’s done nothing wrong, but I just wanted the most experienced back four I could have playing in a game that was vital really.

“There was nothing wrong with him, he’s not played badly and I told him that. But neither has Callum Connolly because he’s been different class.”

McCarthy was in animated form on the touchline on Tuesday night

McCarthy also felt bad for hauling off Sonny Carey at half-time as the 64-year-old reshuffled his side following Gary Madine’s straight red card.

The midfielder had been one of Blackpool’s rare bright sparks in the first-half but he was sacrificed as the Seasiders tweaked their system.

“I just had to think about how I rearranged the team and I thought it was the right thing to take Sonny Carey off, who had actually done alright,” McCarthy added.