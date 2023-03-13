Mick McCarthy happy to take back seat as Blackpool players reveal some home truths

It comes as the Seasiders have just 10 games to save their Championship status after enduring a miserable run that has seen them win just one of their last 19 league games.

Ahead of a hugely significant week, with back-to-back home games against QPR and Coventry City respectively, McCarthy has revealed some of the senior players have decided to deliver some home truths.

“We’ve had a couple of chats,” he said.

“Not me with them, but as a collective. The lads had a bit of a chat on their own and I think that’s a benefit. It’s better without us in it.

“The older lads told them what’s expected and the standards that are set and it’s better coming from senior pros, because when it comes from the manager and the coach it’s just yada yada yada all the time, you’re hearing the same voice.

“It becomes…not a shock but a caring voice that somebody who’s going to be on the receiving end of that downward spiral if we don’t pick the results up.

McCarthy has revealed the club's senior pros, such as James Husband, have spoken to the group of players

“I like it when it comes from the players, as long as it’s done in the right manner.”

Expanding on this, the 64-year-old added: “On Saturday Maxi (Chris Maxwell) voiced his opinion. I just sat down and listened to him. I thought it was about time one of the players said something.

“They’re not as communicative or talkative, it’s not like that. We’ve got a lot of young lads and they’re quite insular.

“They’re great when they’re all together. But they sit with their ear phones on and they all watch whatever they’re watching, whether it’s a film or playing a game.

“The lads will have banter on the bus but it doesn’t seem as collective as it used to be, when you’d be sat playing cards – although I’m not sure that’s the best thing! But that’s what they’d be doing, they’d be having a chat.

“There were no videos, you’d have to talk. You’d talk about football, whether you went out for a pint a couple of nights ago, whatever you did.

“That’s changed somewhat, players have. They’re not as quick to voice their opinion, but that’s society, not just football.

“The older lads, when they get more mature I really like it when they get involved because they can run the dressing room without me and TC (assistant Terry Connor) having to do it.”

Having name checked Maxwell, McCarthy also revealed the likes of James Husband, Luke Garbutt and Callum Connolly are also playing their part.

“We’ve got some good senior pros,” he said.

“Maxi was captain and as I said at the time, I didn’t take it off him for any other reason than I prefer for an outfield player to be captain. You might as well have an outfield player doing it, especially someone like Callum.