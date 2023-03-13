Mick McCarthy calls on his Blackpool players to stick together ahead of huge week

The Seasiders now have just 10 games left to save their Championship status after they suffered a 2-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

With results elsewhere going their way over the weekend, McCarthy’s men remain six points off safety. But as McCarthy admitted himself, the games are rapidly beginning to run out.

While confidence is inevitably low at this point in time following a run of one win in 19, McCarthy is keen to keep the spirits as high as possible ahead of a huge week, with Blackpool facing back-to-back home games against QPR and Coventry City respectively before the international break.

“There’s a few harsh words said in there, but we need each other for Tuesday and Saturday,” McCarthy said after Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Ashton Gate.

“Whatever happens, it’s not over yet. We’ve just got to keep scrapping away but we’ve got to play much better than that. That was really disappointing.”

When it was put to McCarthy that his Blackpool side have a lot to do to avoid the drop, he added: “We had a lot to do when there were 19 games left but as the games tick away…

“What we can’t do is play like we did against Burnley last week where we were really pleased with the performance and not turn up the following week.”

McCarthy continued to be pressed on why Blackpool find themselves in the position they currently do, with a perceived lack of quality one factor brought up.

“There was a reason I got the job because we were in the bottom three,” the 64-year-old said.

“Michael Appleton would have been trying his best to get them out of that position and up the league and myself and TC (assistant Terry Connor) are doing exactly the same.

“When you’re in that position it’s tough because of the confidence, the lack of belief, all of that. That just makes it harder still.

“But some of the things we did against Bristol City, it was really disappointing.