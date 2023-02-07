News you can trust since 1873
Mick McCarthy freshens things up for Blackpool's crucial six-pointer against Huddersfield Town

Mick McCarthy has freshened things up for tonight’s crucial clash against relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The veteran boss, taking charge of his first home game on his 64th birthday, makes four changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Middlesbrough at the weekend.

He also reverts to a back four having played 3-5-2 for his first two games as Blackpool boss.

Andy Lyons surprisingly drops down to the bench as James Husband returns to the starting XI, having missed the weekend trip to the Riverside with a hamstring strain.

Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey come into the midfield as Charlie Patino and Josh Bowler both drop out.

Gary Madine also returns to the starting line-up in place of Shayne Lavery.

Jordan Thorniley and Dom Thompson are both left out of the squad, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.

As for Huddersfield, who sit one place above Blackpool in 22nd, they make one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Neil Critchley’s QPR on Saturday.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Goode, Nelson, Husband, Trybull, Dougall, Carey, Hamilton, Yates, Madine

Subs: Grimshaw, Lyons, Patino, Poveda, Rogers, Bowler, Lavery

Huddersfield: Vaclik, Turton, Pearson, Hogg, High, Hungbo, Kasumu, Rudoni, Lees, Lowton, Waghorn

Subs: Bilokapic, Boyle, Diarra, Headley, Knockaert, Koroma, Rhodes

Referee: Graham Scott

