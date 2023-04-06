News you can trust since 1873
Mick McCarthy explains Jerry Yates absence after Blackpool's defeat to Cardiff City

The Seasiders will be hoping it’s a very Good Friday when they take on their relegation rivals Cardiff in a huge six-pointer down at the wrong end of the Championship

By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:51 BST

It feels like last chance saloon territory for the Seasiders

Blackpool v Cardiff City - live updates

Post-match reaction

Jerry Yates absence explained

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 1-3 Cardiff

A dreadful defeat in a must-win game all but confirms relegation to League One.

Just like last week, the second-half was an improvement but the damage had already been done during that absolute horror show of a first-half.

88 - Wide

Callum Connolly heads well wide from Sonny Carey’s crossed free-kick.

86 - Denied

Sonny Carey tries his luck with a long-ranger but Ryan Allsop just about deals with it.

Blackpool have improved this half but the damage has already been done.

74 - GOAL BLACKPOOL (1-3)

Josh Bowler taps home after CJ Hamilton was denied by the keeper.

68 - Wide

James Husband heads wide of goal from Dom Thompson’s cross.

66 - Second change

CJ Hamilton now on for Ian Poveda.

64 - Change

Keshi Anderson replaces Charlie Patino.

60 - Non-event

This second-half has been a complete non-event so far. Feels like they're just going through the motions.

