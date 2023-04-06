Mick McCarthy explains Jerry Yates absence after Blackpool's defeat to Cardiff City
The Seasiders will be hoping it’s a very Good Friday when they take on their relegation rivals Cardiff in a huge six-pointer down at the wrong end of the Championship
Blackpool v Cardiff City - live updates
FT: Blackpool 1-3 Cardiff
A dreadful defeat in a must-win game all but confirms relegation to League One.
Just like last week, the second-half was an improvement but the damage had already been done during that absolute horror show of a first-half.
Sonny Carey tries his luck with a long-ranger but Ryan Allsop just about deals with it.
Blackpool have improved this half but the damage has already been done.