Mick McCarthy draws a line under Blackpool's discipline issue as Leeds & Man City men return

Mick McCarthy has confirmed a line has been drawn under Blackpool’s recent discipline issue.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read
Mick McCarthy calls on his Blackpool players to stick together ahead of huge wee...

Both Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda were left out of Blackpool’s squad on Saturday for the 2-0 defeat to Bristol City.

When asked about the duo’s absence, McCarthy told The Gazette it was a result of their decision to storm out of Bloomfield Road last week after being informed they hadn’t been included in his squad for the game against Burnley.

“If we get an injury in the warm-up, they need to be there so they made a mistake," he said on Saturday.

However, having spoken to the pair, McCarthy has confirmed both Fiorini and Poveda have returned to training and are once again available for selection.

“I’ve had words with them, I’ve told them what I expect and both of them have been fine,” McCarthy said.

“It’s difficult because they’re loan players. When they come they expect to play.

Both Fiorini and Poveda walked out of Bloomfield Road after being informed they weren't in Blackpool's squad
“But we had a great result against Burnley and I’m thinking that squad deserves to be that squad to play.

“They’ve both been alright, they’ve both been training well.

“They’re talented lads and we need them all on side, like we do with everybody. To be fair they are.”

It’s understood both Fiorini and Poveda travelled down to Bristol but weren’t included in Blackpool’s 18-man squad.

Fiorini was seen sat among the substitutes in the dugout while Poveda reportedly watched on from the away end.

Fiorini has only made one 45-minute appearance since returning from injury, while Poveda hasn’t started any of Blackpool’s last four games.

