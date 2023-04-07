Mick McCarthy delivers his verdict on Blackpool's defeat in must-win game against Cardiff City

The Seasiders knew they realistically needed to beat their relegation rivals if they were to have any chance of staying up.

But McCarthy’s men delivered a first-half horror show to lose 3-1, leaving them seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

“It was looking grim when I came in some weeks ago, it’s just not got any better unfortunately,” Blackpool’s under-fire boss said.

“Losing 3-1 at home to our relegation rivals is not going to make it look any better.”

On his side’s second 3-1 defeat in as many games, McCarthy added: “It was very similar to last week.

“We started well, we were bright, we were on the front foot and created some chances, but lo and behold we manage to concede.

“I don’t know how many times we’ve scored four but conceding three goals almost put it to bed there and then at half-time.

“In the second-half, yes we’ve had a go and created some chances and scored a goal but it’s not enough.”

Despite trailing by three at the break, McCarthy opted not to make any changes and kept faith with his starting XI.

“I said I’m going to leave you all on and you’re going to have to pull your finger out and get better because I’ve picked that side to start with and I think we did,” he added.

“I still don’t think they lack heart or lack desire, but where we are in the league really does knock your confidence when you concede a goal. It’s tough for them.

“We’re second bottom of the league and you only get that confidence from playing well, scoring goals and winning games.

“If you are where we are and concede how we did, it’s not going to make you any more confident.”

The Seasiders very briefly rallied after pulling a goal back through Josh Bowler, but it was far too little, too late.

“It was a lovely thought while we were doing it, but they were better than us,” McCarthy said.

