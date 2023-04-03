Mick McCarthy assesses Blackpool's survival chances & Reading's 'imminent' points deduction

Paul Ince’s side could be docked six points by the EFL for alleged breaches of the club’s business plan.

If applied, it would be the Royals’ second points deduction in the space of just 18 months.

Former Pool boss Ince told local media on Thursday he was expecting the punishment to be delivered “imminently”, but as yet there’s been no announcement from the EFL.

Reading, who drew 1-1 with Bristol City on Saturday, currently sit in 18th on 46 points. If they were to lose six points, they would drop to 20th, just one point above the relegation zone.

The Seasiders, meanwhile, are languishing second bottom on just 35 points ahead of Good Friday’s crucial clash against relegation rivals Cardiff City.

Speaking after Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 derby defeat to Preston North End, McCarthy provided a fairly blunt and to-the-point response when asked about Reading’s situation.

Mick McCarthy's side have just seven games remaining to stay up

“Whatever they do to them, we’ve still got to win some football matches. That’s my point on it,” he said.

It comes after his Blackpool side delivered an abject display to lose to their fierce rivals at Deepdale during Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

With only seven games remaining, it’s now-or-never for the Seasiders in their bid to maintain their Championship status.

Addressing his side’s fight against relegation, speaking before Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs, McCarthy said: “We can’t do anything about it. Whatever the results are on Saturday, there’s nothing we can change. We’ll see what we get.

“All we can change is play Cardiff on Friday.”

The Bluebirds make the trip to Bloomfield Road having suffered a painful derby defeat of their own on Saturday.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side lost 3-2 at home to South Wales rivals Swansea City after the visitors bagged a dramatic late winner in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.

Cardiff had previously fought their way back from two goals down to level at 2-2 before their late heartbreak.

