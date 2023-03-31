News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
7 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
8 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
8 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
10 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

How much Blackpool spent on agents compared to Reading, Rotherham United and Norwich City

Only two Championship sides spent less on agents’ fees than Blackpool over the last 12 months, according to latest figures revealed by the FA.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 20:27 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Blackpool FC: Mick McCarthy discusses his favourite derby memories ahead of the ...

The Seasiders spent £321,254 on intermediaries between February 1, 2022 until January 31, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is actually down from £368,515 the previous year, their first season back in the Championship.

Most Popular

The individual breakdown of Blackpool’s figures shows that agents were compensated for the new contracts handed to Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta and Gary Madine.

Elsewhere, the permanent deals for Dom Thompson, Alex Lankshear, Owen Moffat, Zak Emmerson, Callum Wright, Andy Lyons and Tom Trybull also involved intermediaries.

Hide Ad

Liam Bridcutt, Grant Ward, Johnson Opawole and Curtis Nelson were signed on free transfers, while the loan signings of Charlie Goode, Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Josh Bowler and Theo Corbeanu also involved agents’ fees.

Hide Ad

Norwich City were the division’s highest spenders, forking out £4.381m, closely followed by Watford (£4.331m) and Burnley (£4.140m).

Only two Championship sides spent less on agents' fees than Blackpool
Only two Championship sides spent less on agents' fees than Blackpool
Only two Championship sides spent less on agents' fees than Blackpool

Reading spent the least at £200,323, while Rotherham United paid £273,412.

Hide Ad

Over £36m was spent in total in the Championship, which is dwarfed by the £318.2m paid to intermediaries in the Premier League, which was up from £272.6m the previous year.

The combined figure for clubs in League One was £5.694m, where Derby County were the highest spenders with £1.064m.

Hide Ad

Ipswich Town forked out £849,657, while Fleetwood Town - somewhat surprisingly - were the third highest spenders in the third tier at £506,092.

League Two clubs spent a total of £1.671m, while £663,237 was paid in the National League.

Hide Ad

The Championship spending was made up as follows:

NORWICH CITY - £4,381,189

WATFORD - £4,331,252

Hide Ad

BURNLEY - £4,140,696

Hide Ad

WEST BROMWICH ALBION - £2,351,968

MIDDLESBROUGH - £2,194,970

STOKE CITY - £1,972,020

SHEFFIELD UNITED - £1,924,735

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SWANSEA CITY - £1,415,536

CARDIFF CITY - £1,409,916

HULL CITY - £1,301,143

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN - £1,205,659

Hide Ad

BIRMINGHAM CITY - £1,110,565

Hide Ad

COVENTRY CITY - £1,023,178

WIGAN ATHLETIC - £1,015,880

PRESTON NORTH END - £1,012,985

Hide Ad

BRISTOL CITY - £983,987

QUEENS PARK RANGERS - £957,567

Hide Ad

MILLWALL - £742,507

SUNDERLAND - £718,450

Hide Ad

BLACKBURN ROVERS - £697,657

LUTON TOWN - £630,953

BLACKPOOL - £321,254

Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM - £273,412

Hide Ad

READING - £200,323

TOTAL 36,317,802

SeasidersBlackpoolReadingRotherham UnitedNorwich CityGary Madine