The Seasiders spent £321,254 on intermediaries between February 1, 2022 until January 31, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is actually down from £368,515 the previous year, their first season back in the Championship.

The individual breakdown of Blackpool’s figures shows that agents were compensated for the new contracts handed to Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta and Gary Madine.

Elsewhere, the permanent deals for Dom Thompson, Alex Lankshear, Owen Moffat, Zak Emmerson, Callum Wright, Andy Lyons and Tom Trybull also involved intermediaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Bridcutt, Grant Ward, Johnson Opawole and Curtis Nelson were signed on free transfers, while the loan signings of Charlie Goode, Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Josh Bowler and Theo Corbeanu also involved agents’ fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City were the division’s highest spenders, forking out £4.381m, closely followed by Watford (£4.331m) and Burnley (£4.140m).

Only two Championship sides spent less on agents' fees than Blackpool

Reading spent the least at £200,323, while Rotherham United paid £273,412.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over £36m was spent in total in the Championship, which is dwarfed by the £318.2m paid to intermediaries in the Premier League, which was up from £272.6m the previous year.

The combined figure for clubs in League One was £5.694m, where Derby County were the highest spenders with £1.064m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town forked out £849,657, while Fleetwood Town - somewhat surprisingly - were the third highest spenders in the third tier at £506,092.

League Two clubs spent a total of £1.671m, while £663,237 was paid in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship spending was made up as follows:

NORWICH CITY - £4,381,189

WATFORD - £4,331,252

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY - £4,140,696

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEST BROMWICH ALBION - £2,351,968

MIDDLESBROUGH - £2,194,970

STOKE CITY - £1,972,020

SHEFFIELD UNITED - £1,924,735

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWANSEA CITY - £1,415,536

CARDIFF CITY - £1,409,916

HULL CITY - £1,301,143

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN - £1,205,659

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIRMINGHAM CITY - £1,110,565

Advertisement Hide Ad

COVENTRY CITY - £1,023,178

WIGAN ATHLETIC - £1,015,880

PRESTON NORTH END - £1,012,985

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRISTOL CITY - £983,987

QUEENS PARK RANGERS - £957,567

Advertisement Hide Ad

MILLWALL - £742,507

SUNDERLAND - £718,450

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLACKBURN ROVERS - £697,657

LUTON TOWN - £630,953

BLACKPOOL - £321,254

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM - £273,412

Advertisement Hide Ad

READING - £200,323