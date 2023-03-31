How much Blackpool spent on agents compared to Reading, Rotherham United and Norwich City
Only two Championship sides spent less on agents’ fees than Blackpool over the last 12 months, according to latest figures revealed by the FA.
The Seasiders spent £321,254 on intermediaries between February 1, 2022 until January 31, 2023.
This is actually down from £368,515 the previous year, their first season back in the Championship.
The individual breakdown of Blackpool’s figures shows that agents were compensated for the new contracts handed to Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta and Gary Madine.
Elsewhere, the permanent deals for Dom Thompson, Alex Lankshear, Owen Moffat, Zak Emmerson, Callum Wright, Andy Lyons and Tom Trybull also involved intermediaries.
Liam Bridcutt, Grant Ward, Johnson Opawole and Curtis Nelson were signed on free transfers, while the loan signings of Charlie Goode, Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Josh Bowler and Theo Corbeanu also involved agents’ fees.
Norwich City were the division’s highest spenders, forking out £4.381m, closely followed by Watford (£4.331m) and Burnley (£4.140m).
Reading spent the least at £200,323, while Rotherham United paid £273,412.
Over £36m was spent in total in the Championship, which is dwarfed by the £318.2m paid to intermediaries in the Premier League, which was up from £272.6m the previous year.
The combined figure for clubs in League One was £5.694m, where Derby County were the highest spenders with £1.064m.
Ipswich Town forked out £849,657, while Fleetwood Town - somewhat surprisingly - were the third highest spenders in the third tier at £506,092.
League Two clubs spent a total of £1.671m, while £663,237 was paid in the National League.
The Championship spending was made up as follows:
NORWICH CITY - £4,381,189
WATFORD - £4,331,252
BURNLEY - £4,140,696
WEST BROMWICH ALBION - £2,351,968
MIDDLESBROUGH - £2,194,970
STOKE CITY - £1,972,020
SHEFFIELD UNITED - £1,924,735
SWANSEA CITY - £1,415,536
CARDIFF CITY - £1,409,916
HULL CITY - £1,301,143
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN - £1,205,659
BIRMINGHAM CITY - £1,110,565
COVENTRY CITY - £1,023,178
WIGAN ATHLETIC - £1,015,880
PRESTON NORTH END - £1,012,985
BRISTOL CITY - £983,987
QUEENS PARK RANGERS - £957,567
MILLWALL - £742,507
SUNDERLAND - £718,450
BLACKBURN ROVERS - £697,657
LUTON TOWN - £630,953
BLACKPOOL - £321,254
ROTHERHAM - £273,412
READING - £200,323
TOTAL 36,317,802