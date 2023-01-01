Michael Appleton selects his Blackpool line-up for Sunderland clash as BIG name is dropped

Top goalscorer Jerry Yates has been dropped to the bench, while Chris Maxwell returns from injury to take Dan Grimshaw’s place in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Thompson and Jake Beesley also make way as Appleton opts to make four changes to his side from Thursday night’s defeat against Sheffield United.

Jordan Thorniley returns from suspension to partner Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence, which sees James Husband move back out to left-back.

CJ Hamilton, meanwhile, comes into the side on the left wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all miss out through injury.

The Seasiders will be looking to open their account for 2023 on a positive with a much-needed first win in nine games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleton has opted to drop his top goalscorer Jerry Yates

They face a Sunderland side that are faring much better having won five of their last eight games to sit fourth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Mowbray’s side were dealt a blow on the eve of this clash though with the news that ex-Pool loanee Ellis Simms had been recalled by parent club Everton.

Fellow former Seasider Dan Ballard starts in defence but Elliot Embleton is out with an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Patino, Carey, Poveda, Hamilton, Lavery, Madine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Thompson, Wright, Dougall, Beesley, Yates

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Clarke, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Stewart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Bass, Evans, Dajaku, Ba, Bennette, Matete, Rigg