Michael Appleton reveals freak reason why Jordan Gabriel missed Blackpool's draw at Sunderland

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Tony Mowbray, Manager of Sunderland reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at Riverside Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

“We totally respect Blackpool and Michael Appleton, who I know well”, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said.

“When I took over at West Brom in 2006 or 2007, he was the youth team coach and I got on really well with him, so it’s good to see his career has progressed and he’s gone into management.

“After the game I will have a good chat with him and see how he’s enjoying his life.

“It’s an opportunity for us though at home to get three points and to keep the points ticking along.

“Watching them, they’re a well-coached team. I watched the game against Norwich at the weekend and they were very positive. They played on the front foot, so they showed they’re a good team with good players.

“It’s very rarely you sit here and say ‘we should beat these, they’re not very good’. Blackpool are well coached and well organised, very athletic, so if you’re not right you will get beat.