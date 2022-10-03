Michael Appleton reveals freak reason why Jordan Gabriel missed Blackpool's draw at Sunderland
Blackpool are back on the road tonight as they make the trip to the North East to face Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
As usual, you can follow our blog for all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Sunderland v Blackpool - live updates
Key Events
- FT: Sunderland 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders aiming to avoid four straight defeats
- James Husband latest player to be sidelined through injury
Match preview
Blackpool will be looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat when they make the trip to the Stadium of Light tonight.
Michael Appleton’s side were unfortunate to suffer another loss on Saturday when they pushed high-flying Norwich City all the way, before succumbing to a slender 1-0 reversal.
They have a quick opportunity to put things right when they take on Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland on Tuesday night.
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw by Blackpool’s rivals Preston North End on Saturday, leaving them in eighth place in the Championship table.
Jeremy Simpson is the man in charge of tonight’s fixture and will be assisted by linesmen Matthew McGrath and Geoffrey Liddle. Matthew Donohue is on fourth official duties.
Simpson has taken charge of eight games so far this season, dishing out 37 yellow cards but no reds.
He officiated three Blackpool games last term; the 3-2 away win against Reading and the away defeats to Huddersfield Town and West Brom.
Team news
James Husband is likely to miss out for the second game running with a calf injury, having been absent for Saturday’s defeat to Norwich.
Elsewhere, Rhys Williams (shin), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad), and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain injured.
As for Sunderland, they’re without their two strikers in top scorer Ross Stewart and former Pool loanee Ellis Simms.
The returning Dennis Cirkin is set to make the bench while Tony Mowbray has hinted PSG loanee Edouard Michut could also get a chance in the first-team soon.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“I’ve had some good times at Sunderland over the last few years, some decent performances and some decent results.
“The crowd do get behind them when they’re going good and Tony has the group working well.
“I saw them against Middlesbrough recently and even though they lost the game I thought they were very good on the day.
“They play good football, but they’ve got one or two injuries themselves, so if we’re in the game and can quieten the crowd down a little bit, it’s certainly going to help us.”
Opposition view
“We totally respect Blackpool and Michael Appleton, who I know well”, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said.
“When I took over at West Brom in 2006 or 2007, he was the youth team coach and I got on really well with him, so it’s good to see his career has progressed and he’s gone into management.
“After the game I will have a good chat with him and see how he’s enjoying his life.
“It’s an opportunity for us though at home to get three points and to keep the points ticking along.
“Watching them, they’re a well-coached team. I watched the game against Norwich at the weekend and they were very positive. They played on the front foot, so they showed they’re a good team with good players.
“It’s very rarely you sit here and say ‘we should beat these, they’re not very good’. Blackpool are well coached and well organised, very athletic, so if you’re not right you will get beat.
“Hopefully we have enough quality that will get us the three points.”
How will the Seasiders line up?
I’m half expecting to see two or three changes at the Stadium of Light tomorrow, but predicting where those changes will come is another matter entirely.
Blackpool’s XI
How Sunderland line up
Analysis
Gary Madine has been brought into the Blackpool side as one of three changes for tonight’s clash against Sunderland.
The striker, a Newcastle United fan, is joined by Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery in being drafted into the side.
Connolly replaces Jordan Gabriel, who misses out after appearing to pick up a knock.
Lavery and Madine replace Ian Poveda and Theo Corbeanu respectively as Michael Appleton names three strikers in his starting XI.
Gabriel is joined on the sidelines by Rhys Williams (shin), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad), and Jake Beesley (fractured foot).
The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing their last three games on the spin.
They face a Sunderland side who sit eighth in the Championship table, but are without a recognised striker with former Seasider Ellis Simms and top scorer Ross Stewart both out injured.
