Michael Appleton will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways

Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool starting XI to face Sunderland - photo gallery

Blackpool make the trip to the Stadium of Light tomorrow looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:00 pm

Michael Appleton’s side were much improved at the weekend on their return from the international break, yet were still unable to take anything from the game against Norwich City.

There’s not much time to rest as they get straight back to it in midweek action, taking on Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland.

Here’s how we think the men in tangerine might line up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Appleton has suggested the number one jersey is Maxwell's to lose for the time being after his surprise re-emergence.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

Callum Connolly could be an option if Appleton looks to freshen things up, but Gabriel is likely to get the nod again.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Blackpool's captain remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Thorniley will continue to partner Ekpiteta, especially with Rhys Williams still sidelined with a shin issue.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

