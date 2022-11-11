Michael Appleton responds to fan backlash after 10-men Blackpool lose to Wigan Athletic
There’s no point sugar coating it, this afternoon’s game is a big one for the Seasiders as they make the short trip to the DW Stadium.
Michael Appleton’s depleted Blackpool side will be desperate to avoid a FOURTH straight defeat this afternoon when they take on fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.
Wigan Athletic v Blackpool - live updates
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Match preview
The Seasiders’ midweek defeat to Middlesbrough means they have now lost eight of their last 14 games, leaving them just two points above today’s opponents who sit inside the bottom three.
It saw the Latics part ways with manager Leam Richardson in midweek after the former Seasider oversaw a run of eight games without a win.
Richardson’s assistant Rob Kelly will take interim charge of today’s game.
The fixture is Blackpool’s last before they embark on a much-needed one-month break due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.
Andy Davies is the referee in charge, while Craig Taylor and Mark Stevens are the linesmen. Anthony Backhouse is on fourth official duties.
Davies has taken charge of 15 games this season, dishing out 45 yellow cards and just one red. He was the man in the middle for Blackpool’s 1-0 win at QPR in August.
Team news
James Husband is the latest Blackpool player to pick up an injury after hobbling off with a hamstring problem during the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough.
The left-back will definitely miss out this afternoon but it’s hoped he will be back for the Birmingham City game on Blackpool’s return from the World Cup break.
Elsewhere, Callum Connolly returns from a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Luton Town last weekend.
Jordan Thorniley is likely to miss out through concussion protocol, while Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal), Liam Bridcutt (hamstring), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) are all injured.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“It was a big year for Wigan last year because they had a fantastic season, especially on the back of the season previous where they had their issues and troubles with money.
“To recruit as well as they did for that League One season, they brought in a lot of experience and a lot of men into that team who they’ve kept around this season.
“You’ve only got to look at the six strikers they’ve got available to them, the likes of Broadhead, Lang, Keane, Magennis, Wyke, Fletcher…to have six strikers at your disposal of that ilk means they’ll be frustrated to know where they are at this moment in time.
“But again, we only look at ourselves and there’s only three points between us and the team in 12th at this moment in time, which just gives you an indication of how tight and tough the league is.”
Opposition view
“Obviously the mood in the group has been quiet,” Wigan’s interim boss Rob Kelly said.
“Leam’s not just a fantastic manager who’s done a great job here, he’s also a wonderful human being, a really good person.
“He’s respected and liked by every single person at this football club, and everybody’s disappointed he’s not going to be taking the team on Saturday.
“There’s been good times, there’s been difficult times, but the best thing we can do is try to continue all the good work he’s done.
“Under Leam, we always had a plan going forward, and we were always really confident that come next May, the club would be where it needs to be, which is starting to stabilise as a Championship club.
“I certainly don’t want to be in this position given the circumstances, but you’ve just got to get on with it.
“All you can do is try to affect the things you can affect, which is getting the group together and getting them ready for Blackpool.”
How will the Seasiders line up?
Blackpool remain utterly depleted by injuries for this afternoon’s clash.
At least eight first-team members will be absent, seven through injury and Jordan Thorniley with concussion.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at the DW Stadium...
How Blackpool line up
The Wigan side
Michael Appleton has made three changes to his Blackpool side for today’s crunch clash against Wigan Athletic.
Callum Connolly comes straight back into the line-up after serving his one-match suspension.
The right-back is one of three changes from the 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek.
Rhys Williams comes into the side in place of the injured James Husband, while Shayne Lavery replaces CJ Hamilton to make his first start since the Sheffield United game.
Jordan Thorniley misses out once again due to concussion protocol, while Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal), Liam Bridcutt (hamstring), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain injured.
Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda is left out while youth-team midfielder Tayt Trusty is named among the substitutes.