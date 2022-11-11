Michael Appleton responds to fan backlash after 10-men Blackpool lose to Wigan Athletic

Rob Kelly, who will lead Latics into Saturday's massive six-pointer against Blackpool at the DW

“Obviously the mood in the group has been quiet,” Wigan’s interim boss Rob Kelly said.

“Leam’s not just a fantastic manager who’s done a great job here, he’s also a wonderful human being, a really good person.

“He’s respected and liked by every single person at this football club, and everybody’s disappointed he’s not going to be taking the team on Saturday.

“There’s been good times, there’s been difficult times, but the best thing we can do is try to continue all the good work he’s done.

“Under Leam, we always had a plan going forward, and we were always really confident that come next May, the club would be where it needs to be, which is starting to stabilise as a Championship club.

“I certainly don’t want to be in this position given the circumstances, but you’ve just got to get on with it.