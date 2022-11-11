At least eight first-team members will be absent, seven through injury and Jordan Thorniley with concussion.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at the DW Stadium...
1. GK - Chris Maxwell
There's certainly a case to be made that Dan Grimshaw deserves his place back in the side, but will Appleton make that change before the World Cup break?
2. RB - Callum Connolly
Connolly will slot back in at right-back after serving his one-match ban, freeing up Grant Ward after a difficult night in midweek.
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The skipper will need to rediscover some form after a well below-par display against Middlesbrough.
4. CB - Rhys Williams
With James Husband injured and Jordan Thorniley likely to miss out again through concussion protocol, Williams will have to be drafted in.
