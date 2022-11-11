News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton still has a number of injury concerns

How Michael Appleton's depleted Blackpool side might line up against Wigan Athletic - photo gallery

Blackpool remain utterly depleted ahead of tomorrow’s crunch six-pointer against fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

At least eight first-team members will be absent, seven through injury and Jordan Thorniley with concussion.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at the DW Stadium...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

There's certainly a case to be made that Dan Grimshaw deserves his place back in the side, but will Appleton make that change before the World Cup break?

2. RB - Callum Connolly

Connolly will slot back in at right-back after serving his one-match ban, freeing up Grant Ward after a difficult night in midweek.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper will need to rediscover some form after a well below-par display against Middlesbrough.

4. CB - Rhys Williams

With James Husband injured and Jordan Thorniley likely to miss out again through concussion protocol, Williams will have to be drafted in.

