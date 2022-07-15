Michael Appleton provides update on recruitment, Grant Ward and injuries after Rangers friendly

With over 8,000 Gers fans expected to make the trip to the Fylde coast, it promises to be some occasion for Michael Appleton’s men.
Blackpool v Rangers LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 17:46
- FT: Blackpool 1-2 Rangers
- Seasiders take on Europa League finalists in third friendly of pre-season
- Championship season begins in just two weeks’ time
- Pool announce the signing of Lewis Fiorini prior to the game
Stewards being kept busy
The pitch currently resembles a creche, with a good 20 or so small kids running on to grab selfies with their heroes. As you do.
FULL TIME
Plenty to be encouraged about for the Seasiders. Some good signs and some good performances across the board.
89 - Goal Blackpool! (1-2)
81 - More changes
ON: Doug Tharme, Jordan Thorniley, Jack Moore and Beryly Lubala
OFF: Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Rob Apter and Josh Bowler
76 - Goal Rangers (0-2)
Charlie McCann drills through a crowded box to double the away side's lead.
74 - Wide
Rabbi Matondo runs at Rob Apter before drilling a low shot into Dan Grimshaw’s side netting.
72 - Further subs
ON: Lewis Fiorini, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue and Owen Dale
OFF: Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson