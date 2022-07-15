Michael Appleton provides update on recruitment, Grant Ward and injuries after Rangers friendly

Blackpool welcome Scottish giants Rangers to Bloomfield Road this afternoon for their third friendly of the summer.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 5:57 pm

With over 8,000 Gers fans expected to make the trip to the Fylde coast, it promises to be some occasion for Michael Appleton’s men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Follow our blog throughout the day for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction:

Bloomfield Road is expected to be packed out for today's game

Blackpool v Rangers LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 17:46

  • FT: Blackpool 1-2 Rangers
  • Seasiders take on Europa League finalists in third friendly of pre-season
  • Championship season begins in just two weeks’ time
  • Pool announce the signing of Lewis Fiorini prior to the game
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 17:46

Michael Appleton on injuries

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 17:45

Michael Appleton on Grant Ward’s situation

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 17:40

Latest from Michael Appleton on recruitment

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:51

Stewards being kept busy

The pitch currently resembles a creche, with a good 20 or so small kids running on to grab selfies with their heroes. As you do.

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:49

FULL TIME

Plenty to be encouraged about for the Seasiders. Some good signs and some good performances across the board.

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:47

89 - Goal Blackpool! (1-2)

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:40

81 - More changes

ON: Doug Tharme, Jordan Thorniley, Jack Moore and Beryly Lubala

OFF: Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Rob Apter and Josh Bowler

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:35

76 - Goal Rangers (0-2)

Charlie McCann drills through a crowded box to double the away side's lead.

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:32

74 - Wide

Rabbi Matondo runs at Rob Apter before drilling a low shot into Dan Grimshaw’s side netting.

Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:30

72 - Further subs

ON: Lewis Fiorini, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue and Owen Dale

OFF: Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
RangersMichael AppletonBlackpoolFylde