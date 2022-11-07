Michael Appleton provides James Husband injury update after Blackpool's shambolic defeat to Middlesbrough

BUOYANT: Middlesborough boss Michael Carrick Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We do focus on ourselves a lot, but we definitely respect the opposition we play,” Boro boss Michael Carrick said.

“We talk about and work on problems they might potentially cause us and things we want to stop, so of course we don’t disregard that by any stretch.

“But right now there’s a big focus on us, especially with it being so early working together.

“We’re looking forward to the game and yes, there will be tweaks from where we go game to game, but after a performance like we had on Saturday (against Bristol City) you want to build on it.

“Blackpool will be a threat to us, they put bodies in the box so we will have to defend well. They’re clever around the box and they get crosses in, so we’ve got to defend well as a team, not just as a back four.