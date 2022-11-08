News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton will be without a host of key players once again

How Michael Appleton's depleted Blackpool side could line up against Middlesbrough - photo gallery

A patched-up Blackpool side will take to the field against Middlesbrough tomorrow night looking to get back to winning ways.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

There continues to be question marks over 14 first-team players at this moment in time, with injuries and illness continuing to ravage Michael Appleton’s squad.

With that in mind, it makes it extremely challenging to accurately predict Blackpool’s starting line-up given the uncertainty over so many players who are carrying a bug.

But here’s our best stab...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

It looks like Maxwell will keep the number one jersey until the World Cup break.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. RB - Grant Ward

With Callum Connolly suspended, Ward might have to fill in at full-back - something Michael Appleton mooted when he re-signed the midfielder.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper appears to have escaped any injury or illness concerns, so he should be fine to play - albeit with a new partner.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. CB - James Husband

With Jordan Thorniley concussed and Rhys Williams suffering a with a bug, Hubby will have to shift over to centre-back against his former club.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

BlackpoolMiddlesbroughMichael Appleton
