How Michael Appleton's depleted Blackpool side could line up against Middlesbrough - photo gallery
A patched-up Blackpool side will take to the field against Middlesbrough tomorrow night looking to get back to winning ways.
There continues to be question marks over 14 first-team players at this moment in time, with injuries and illness continuing to ravage Michael Appleton’s squad.
With that in mind, it makes it extremely challenging to accurately predict Blackpool’s starting line-up given the uncertainty over so many players who are carrying a bug.
But here’s our best stab...
