Michael Appleton provides injury update after Blackpool's Boxing Day draw with Hull City

Michael Appleton is confident the goals will begin to flow again for his side sooner rather than later

“There’s still 69 points to play for.

“But I get it and I understand it, you have to be mindful of wanting to win the games against the teams that are in and around you and not allow them to pull away from you.

“I certainly prefer we win the game rather than lose it but there will certainly be no panicking from that point of view.

“We have to stay focused and ensure the points tally we’re aiming for and looking to get come the end of the season, we make sure we hit that.

“In terms of approach, there were two types of approach last week - one we liked and one we didn’t like.

“I preferred it when the players were far more aggressive in the second-half because we took the game to Cardiff and put them under the cosh a little bit.

“If we’re going to get anything out of the game on Boxing Day then we certainly have to do that against Hull.

“It’s easier saying it than actually doing it and I can speak from experience on all these matters because I’ve been there before as a player and a coach.