Michael Appleton provides injury update after Blackpool's Boxing Day draw with Hull City
Blackpool make the Boxing Day trip to Hull City today looking for a long-overdue three points after enduring a run of six games without a win.
It leaves Michael Appleton’s side in 22nd place in the Championship table, one place and two points adrift of today’s opponents.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
And welcome to today’s live blog!
Season’s greetings to you all - I trust Christmas served you well and you consumed plenty of turkey.
Time moves fast though and our focus immediately turns to what is a big, big game for Blackpool today against relegation rivals Hull City.
Blackpool make the Boxing Day trip to Humberside looking for a long-overdue three points after enduring a run of six games without a win.
It leaves Michael Appleton’s side in 22nd place in the Championship table, one place and two points adrift of today’s opponents.
Hull have improved a little under new boss Liam Rosenior, who of course was in the frame to replace Neil Critchley back during the summer prior to Appleton’s appointment.
Under the former Derby County coach, the Tigers have won one, lost one and drawn three.
Today’s game will be refereed by John Brooks, who has dished out 50 yellow cards and just one red in the 13 games he’s taken charge of this season.
While he often referees in the Premier League, he was the man in the middle for Blackpool’s 1-1 draw against Luton Town in April of last season when he awarded the Seasiders a penalty, which Gary Madine dispatched.
Chris Maxwell remains an injury doubt after missing last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff City with a groin issue.
The injury isn’t thought to be too serious though, with Michael Appleton rating his chances of being available as 50/50.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley could come back into the frame after completing another week of training on his return from concussion protocol.
Fellow centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta is also available again after serving his two-match ban.
Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined.
“There’s still 69 points to play for.
“But I get it and I understand it, you have to be mindful of wanting to win the games against the teams that are in and around you and not allow them to pull away from you.
“I certainly prefer we win the game rather than lose it but there will certainly be no panicking from that point of view.
“We have to stay focused and ensure the points tally we’re aiming for and looking to get come the end of the season, we make sure we hit that.
“In terms of approach, there were two types of approach last week - one we liked and one we didn’t like.
“I preferred it when the players were far more aggressive in the second-half because we took the game to Cardiff and put them under the cosh a little bit.
“If we’re going to get anything out of the game on Boxing Day then we certainly have to do that against Hull.
“It’s easier saying it than actually doing it and I can speak from experience on all these matters because I’ve been there before as a player and a coach.
“It does become a mentality thing, rather than tactical or physical. We’ve just got to be brave and if we do that at certain times in a game and certain areas we can cause teams issues.”
“I’m really looking forward to the game,” Hull boss Liam Rosenior said.
“I’m hoping we can reverse the home form which everyone has been speaking about (only one win since August).
“We should have won (against Sunderland) last week, I watched it back and we were by far the better team. But if your performance levels remain consistent you should end up getting the results you deserve.
“Blackpool are going to have a lot of big threats, they’re going to come here really motivated and really organised.
“I think Michael (Appleton) has had a great career as a coach, so it’s going to be a very difficult one.”
The Seasiders have now gone six games without a win in the Championship, having drawn for the second match running against Cardiff City last weekend.
Michael Appleton’s men were improved in the second-half in South Wales last week when they moved to a 4-4-2 formation, which has prompted calls for Pool to start with that system against the Tigers.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up at the MKM Stadium on Monday...
Hull win: 51/50
Draw: 11/5
Blackpool win: 5/2
Odds according to SafeBettingSites
Ian Poveda’s good form has been rewarded with a start for Blackpool’s pivotal Boxing Day clash against Hull City.
Blackpool come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation rivals Cardiff City, where Poveda helped swing the game in their favour after coming on as a half-time sub.
The Leeds United loanee, who also impressed off the bench against Birmingham City on Pool’s first game back after the World Cup break, starts against the Tigers as Appleton makes three changes to his side.
Marvin Ekpiteta also comes straight back into the starting XI after serving his two-match ban, while Jake Beesley is handed his first start of the season.
The striker has made two substitute appearances since returning from a fractured foot, a setback he suffered at the start of pre-season. It’s the 26-year-old’s first start since the final day of last season.
Rhys Williams, Kenny Dougall and Shayne Lavery are the three men to drop out of the side to the bench.
They’re joined by the returning Jordan Thorniley, who has recovered from concussion he suffered during the game against Luton Town in October.
Chris Maxwell, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined through injury.