Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Hull City clash - photo gallery

Blackpool make the trip to Hull City on Boxing Day looking to get back to winning ways in a pivotal encounter against a relegation rival.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

The Seasiders have now gone six games without a win in the Championship, having drawn for the second match running against Cardiff City last weekend.

Michael Appleton’s men were improved in the second-half in South Wales last week when they moved to a 4-4-2 formation, which has prompted calls for Pool to start with that system against the Tigers.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up at the MKM Stadium on Monday...

1. Change in tact?

The Seasiders will be looking to build on last weekend's draw against Cardiff

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

With Chris Maxwell still an injury doubt, with his chances rated as 50/50, Grimshaw is likely to get the nod for the second game running.

3. RB - Callum Connolly

The Seasiders will be hoping to keep Connolly fit and available until Andy Lyons becomes available in January.

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

It's not guaranteed at all the captain comes straight back into the side on his return from suspension, so this one is certainly up for debate.

