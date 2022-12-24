Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Hull City clash - photo gallery
Blackpool make the trip to Hull City on Boxing Day looking to get back to winning ways in a pivotal encounter against a relegation rival.
The Seasiders have now gone six games without a win in the Championship, having drawn for the second match running against Cardiff City last weekend.
Michael Appleton’s men were improved in the second-half in South Wales last week when they moved to a 4-4-2 formation, which has prompted calls for Pool to start with that system against the Tigers.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up at the MKM Stadium on Monday...