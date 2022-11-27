Michael Appleton provides his assessment of Blackpool’s friendly draw against Watford in Spain

The Seasiders played out a 1-1 draw against their Championship counterparts at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar on Saturday afternoon.

Sonny Carey gave Appleton’s men an early lead, pouncing on a mistake from the goalkeeper, before Keinan Davis levelled for the Hornets.

According to Appleton, it provided his side with some useful preparation ahead of their Championship return on Saturday, December 10.

“I think it was good for both sides,” he told Tangerine TV.

“It was a good workout, it was competitive as you could see right towards the end. There were bits of quality although the quality died down a little bit in the second-half when both sides were making substitutes.

“But for where we’re at in this little break, it was good for both sides.”

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

Jake Beesley returned from injury to get his first action of the season, having been sidelined since the start of pre-season with a stress fracture of the foot.

James Husband and Liam Bridcutt also featured on their return from hamstring injuries, while new recruit Andy Lyons made his first appearance in tangerine.

The right wing-back isn’t due to officially make the move to Bloomfield Road until January, but he’s joined in training early to integrate himself with his new teammates.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson are all out injured until the New Year, while Jordan Thorniley, Marvin Ekpiteta, Grant Ward and Lewis Fiorini didn’t feature in the friendly, albeit the latter has only just returned from a long-term hamstring injury.

Blackpool remain in Murcia for another couple of days before they return to the UK as part of their six-day warm weather training camp.

“The lads have got Sunday morning off but we will be training in the afternoon,” Appleton said after Saturday’s friendly.

“We’ll have an opportunity to regroup on Monday, we’ll probably train a little bit later and then we’ll get a good session into them.

