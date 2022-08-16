Michael Appleton on Blackpool's trip to QPR, goalkeeping heroics against Sunderland and Michael Beale
Michael Appleton expects QPR’s unlikely comeback against Sunderland to provide them with a lift against his Blackpool side tonight.
The Seasiders make the trip to Loftus Road (8pm kick-off) looking to get back to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Swansea City.
They face a QPR side that looked dead and buried at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, only to fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2 – with their last gasp equaliser coming via goalkeeper Seny Dieng.
“They’re the type of things that can give you a little bit of a lift and a momentum push,” Appleton said.
“We’ve just got to make sure we focus on our performance on Saturday and not the result, because the results for both sides could have been and perhaps should have been different.
“You could argue Sunderland should have won the game and we should have won our game, but as it was they somehow found a way to get a point out of the game and we lose.
“It will be interesting to see how the game pans out on Tuesday because there’s normally a fantastic atmosphere at Loftus Road, so we’re expecting a quick start.”
QPR have taken four points from their opening three games, one more than Appleton’s side.
The West London outfit are now under the management of former Aston Villa and Rangers coach Michael Beale, who took over during the summer following Mark Warburton’s departure.
“Bealey has gone in there and it’s still early days for him,” Appleton added.
“But even when Mark had them over the last few years they’ve been a side that have been easy on the eye and they’ve got a lot of young players.
“You’ve only got to look at the top end of the pitch and the quality they’ve got, because they’ve got some players who could potentially play in any team in this division.
“Like all of us, the manager will be judged on how many points he can pick up but at the same time, they seem a very sensible football club in terms of wanting to play a certain way, they want to develop players, hopefully similar to ourselves and do it the right way.”