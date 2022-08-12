Michael Appleton on Blackpool's transfer requirements, deadline day and Josh Bowler

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have already brought in five new recruits this summer but remain in the market for “two or three” more.

When asked if he expects Blackpool to remain busy until the final hours of the September 1 deadline, Appleton told The Gazette: “Probably if I’m being honest, genuinely.

“I think this season more than ever, speaking to a couple of managers, I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be one of those windows where you won’t be too sure what you’ve got and have until that last hour.

“It’s obviously not a great thing for managers but it’s a great thing for people like you!”

Appleton added: “It’s important to have options though and you’ve got to continue strengthening.

“I still think we’re two or three players short of being where we should and could be and where we can be.

“Hopefully we can do that before the end of the window but at this moment in time we’re in a position where we can be competitive and that’s all you can ask for.”

Because of the uncertainty the window brings, there’s a risk of Blackpool’s star man Bowler departing on the final day – giving the Seasiders precious time to bring in a replacement.

But Appleton insists the club will give themselves a “fighting chance” of moving swiftly if the worst does occur.

When asked if deadline day will be extra nervy because of the uncertainty over Bowler’s future, Appleton added: “Absolutely and that’s the reason why I say it.

“It’s one of them where it can be quite exciting for a manager when you’re trying to bring a player in, although it also brings a bit of stress as well when it’s probably more so players you potentially might lose.

“You’ve just got to give yourself a fighting chance to move fast if something like that happens.”