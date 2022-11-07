Michael Appleton on Blackpool’s injury woes and the impact of the winter World Cup in Qatar

Blackpool, like a whole host of clubs up and down the land, have been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks due to the condensed 2022/23 campaign.

Illness has also hit the Blackpool squad in the last week, meaning there are question marks over 14 players heading into Tuesday night’s game against Middlesbrough.

It’s not just injuries that are the problem though, it’s also affecting the quality of games according to Blackpool’s head coach.

This was especially evident during the first-half on Saturday when Blackpool and Luton Town played out a stodgy opening 45 minutes, with both sides having players forced off with knocks.

Speaking about the impact of the winter World Cup in Qatar, Appleton told The Gazette: “Luton are in a similar sort of position. When you look at their backline they’ve had to adjust as well and go from a three to a four.

“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves on our own, but we are aware that – because of the situation and what is happening – it’s putting strain on a lot of squads up and down the country.

“To go with that, there’s a lack of quality at times as well.”

It proved to be another expensive day at the office for the Seasiders on Saturday as three players were forced off.

Jordan Thorniley and Keshi Anderson suffered knocks, the latter hobbling off clutching his hamstring having only come on at half-time for his first appearance of the season.

He replaced Charlie Patino, who was unable to continue as he struggled for energy after recently being struck down with a bug.

“We will try and pick the bones out of it on Sunday to see where we are physically,” Appleton said at full-time.

“Clearly we’re one of a hell of a lot of clubs that can’t wait to get to that point next week (where the Championship season breaks for the World Cup) and hopefully pick up some points between now and next week.