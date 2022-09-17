Michael Appleton 'not worried' about dropping players as Blackpool face centre-back conundrum

It comes as debate continues to rage about who would be best to partner Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence should the Seasiders revert to four at the back against Millwall today.

After the 3-4-3 system Blackpool adopted at Rotherham United backfired, Appleton admitted he’s likely to change both his personnel and his formation.

Rhys Williams has been a regular alongside Ekpiteta so far this season, but Jordan Thorniley and James Husband are both waiting in the wings.

Williams has looked shaky on more than one occasion this season, while Thorniley very rarely lets the side down when he does feature.

As for Husband, he’s more likely to feature at left-back should Appleton opt to give Dom Thompson a rest, but he’s also capable of filling in alongside Ekpiteta if required.

However, when asked about his conundrum at centre-back, Appleton said he wouldn’t be afraid of dropping Ekpiteta either if the time called for it.

Rhys Williams endured a tough night against Rotherham in midweek

“That’s if we’re saying Marvin is an absolute stonewall in the team, which if you do your homework I’m more than capable of leaving my captain out,” he said.

“I’m not saying I’m going to, but I’m more than capable of doing it.

“It does give me a tricky decision, but that’s what we’re here for.