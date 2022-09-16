Ex-Leicester City man dealt injury blow ahead of Blackpool's trip to Millwall

The midfielder will miss tomorrow’s clash at The Den after dislocating a joint in his leg during Wednesday night’s defeat to Rotherham United.

Wright suffered the setback after slipping late on in the game, having only entered the pitch as a substitute in the 84th minute.

Appleton insists the injury isn’t as bad as it sounds and the 22-year-old could be back for the game against Norwich City after the international break.

“The only issue we do have from the game on Wednesday is Callum Wright,” Pool’s head coach said.

“It was an innocuous thing that happened and I don’t even think it was a challenge, he just slipped near the opposition box.

“It sounds worse what I’m about to say than what the actual injury is, but he dislocated the joint where the tibia and fibula meet in the leg, but it went straight back in.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a particularly long one and he could potentially be available for the Norwich game, believe it or not, in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Elsewhere, Keshi Anderson is making good progress but tomorrow’s game will come too soon for him.

Ian Poveda should also be fine to feature having suffered no adverse effects against Rotherham to his tight hamstring.

“Keshi is making decent progress, although this game comes a bit too soon for him to be involved in the squad,” Appleton added.

“But I expect over the next couple of weeks, as long as there’s no reaction to anything we do training wise, for him to be in and around the squad when we face Norwich.

“Charlie Patino came through the game the other night and appears to be fine with it.